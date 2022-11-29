Stunning displays of tile were abound at Cersaie 2022. The international tile exhibition, held annually in Bologna, Italy, drew exhibitors from around the world. The collections of large porcelain slabs continue to grow, as well as product lines designed to resemble the look of stone, wood and cement. Floral patterns also remain popular, with many tile collections mimicking a wallpaper effect. The following are a selection in the latest introductions from leading Italian tile manufacturers.





Icons by Pastorelli

Icons by Pastorelli features three different wallpaper-style motifs. The decorative tile in the collection can be used as floor tile to create an area rug or walkway effect, or it can be used for an accent wall in an interior space. The floral patterns can create a point of interest in almost any residential or commercial design.





More Cersaie 2022 Products: