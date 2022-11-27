Stunning displays of tile were abound at Cersaie 2022. The international tile exhibition, held annually in Bologna, Italy, drew exhibitors from around the world. The collections of large porcelain slabs continue to grow, as well as product lines designed to resemble the look of stone, wood and cement. Floral patterns also remain popular, with many tile collections mimicking a wallpaper effect. The following are a selection in the latest introductions from leading Italian tile manufacturers.





Riggiole by Fioranese

Riggiole by Fioranese is a collection created in collaboration with Davide Tonelli. The refined black and white contrasting graphic aesthetic is distinguished by a slight worn effect to emphasize the antiqued look.





More Cersaie 2022 Products: