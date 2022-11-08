Stunning displays of tile were abound at Cersaie 2022. The international tile exhibition, held annually in Bologna, Italy, drew exhibitors from around the world. The collections of large porcelain slabs continue to grow, as well as product lines designed to resemble the look of stone, wood and cement. Floral patterns also remain popular, with many tile collections mimicking a wallpaper effect. The following are a selection in the latest introductions from leading Italian tile manufacturers.





Fusion by Casalgrande Padana

The Fusion Collection by Casalgrande Padana replicates the effects of metal oxidation, chrome plating and other processes -- creating stunning colors and finishes. Fusion comes in six colors (black, copper, graphite, green, gray and white), with a natural finish, and in various formats and thicknesses. These beautiful tiles feature tactile qualities and metal’s aesthetic properties, and are long-lasting, non-absorbent, non-allergenic, fire-resistant and antibacterial thanks to Bios Antibacterial® technology.

Marvel Travertine by Atlas Concorde