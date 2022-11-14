Stunning displays of tile were abound at Cersaie 2022. The international tile exhibition, held annually in Bologna, Italy, drew exhibitors from around the world. The collections of large porcelain slabs continue to grow, as well as product lines designed to resemble the look of stone, wood and cement. Floral patterns also remain popular, with many tile collections mimicking a wallpaper effect. The following are a selection in the latest introductions from leading Italian tile manufacturers.





Sunwood by Ceramica Sant’ Agostino

Sunwood by Ceramica Sant’ Agostino is the porcelain collection that lives in the warm tones of wood that meets the sun; the elements that design a living and welcoming environment. The soft movement found in each tile is made tangible by an almost imperceptible satin effect, providing natural reflections like those given by the sun’s rays. The collection features six warm background colors and six decorative elements reminiscent of lush flourishing nature.





More Cersaie 2022 Products:

Marvel Travertine by Atlas Concorde

Fusion by Casalgrande Padana