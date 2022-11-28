Stunning displays of tile were abound at Cersaie 2022. The international tile exhibition, held annually in Bologna, Italy, drew exhibitors from around the world. The collections of large porcelain slabs continue to grow, as well as product lines designed to resemble the look of stone, wood and cement. Floral patterns also remain popular, with many tile collections mimicking a wallpaper effect. The following are a selection in the latest introductions from leading Italian tile manufacturers.





Chromatica by Naxos

The world of color meets the world of ceramic surfaces in the new Chromatica series by Naxos. Porcelain, a material with extraordinary technical and aesthetic qualities, offers a solid body to trendy colors. Chromatica focuses on the innovative 40 x 100 cm size with 7 mm thickness to create a broad and versatile palette. Tiles in the collection feature a cement effect. The wide range of shapes and sizes allows for the tiles to be mixed and matched to create a diverse range of unique designs.





