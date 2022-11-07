Stunning displays of tile were abound at Cersaie 2022. The international tile exhibition, held annually in Bologna, Italy, drew exhibitors from around the world. The collections of large porcelain slabs continue to grow, as well as product lines designed to resemble the look of stone, wood and cement. Floral patterns also remain popular, with many tile collections mimicking a wallpaper effect. The following are a selection in the latest introductions from leading Italian tile manufacturers.





Marvel Travertine by Atlas Concorde

The majesty of travertine, an iconic architectural material that symbolizes power and stability, lives again in Marvel Travertine's travertine effect porcelain tile surfaces – available from Atlas Concorde. Tiles in the collection are characterized by soft-touch ceramic surfaces that faithfully reproduce natural stone. Three warm shades with soft hues and the refined realism of the typical pores of travertine represent the strength of this collection.

More Cersaie 2022 Products:

Fusion by Casalgrande Padana