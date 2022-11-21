Stunning displays of tile were abound at Cersaie 2022. The international tile exhibition, held annually in Bologna, Italy, drew exhibitors from around the world. The collections of large porcelain slabs continue to grow, as well as product lines designed to resemble the look of stone, wood and cement. Floral patterns also remain popular, with many tile collections mimicking a wallpaper effect. The following are a selection in the latest introductions from leading Italian tile manufacturers.





Sublime by Ceramiche Refin

Sublime by Ceramiche Refin sought inspiration from the alluring areas of southern France. The collection derives from the attributes of a very rare limestone typical of that region and nowhere to be found today. Sublime is designed to be visually authentic -- to welcome and convey serenity and harmony. A lengthy research and development period resulted in a surface featuring streaks and small details spread across a compact uniform background furrowed by visible yet unobtrusive veins, enhanced through slight contrasts and color transitions. Tiles in the collection are ideal for both indoor and outdoor applications.





More Cersaie 2022 Products:

Marvel Travertine by Atlas Concorde

Fusion by Casalgrande Padana

Sunwood by Ceramica Sant’ Agostino