Stone World has recognized a deserving stone industry member as its Fabricator of the Year since 1988. This time-honored tradition is distinguished by an award presentation each year during StonExpo. The professional is nominated by industry members, and the award goes to a dedicated person who is committed to growing their company, as well as a willingness to pioneer the use and sharing of new technology with the industry and developing educational programs for the training of stoneworkers in industry methods. The voting page was open on Stone World’s website throughout the month of December – allowing members of the stone industry to cast their vote for their preferred nominee. Glenn Kross of Coastal Stone Group has been named Stone World’s 2023 Fabricator of the Year.

With years of experience on the slab distribution side, Kross brought his expertise to Coastal Stone Group as the company’s chief executive officer. Located in Greenwood, DE, the company is comprised of two separate divisions/companies. Coastal Countertops is a high-volume custom countertop company that services local builders, kitchen and bath dealers, and homeowners. Coastal Quartz Solutions is a Stock Vanity Countertop supplier and commercial cut-to-size fabrication company that services a national footprint. Although both of these businesses are under one 85,000-square-foot roof, they both have their own separate production lines to increase efficiencies.

Leadership Group: (from left to right) Kyler Woodland, Joseph Nicholas, Sarah Nicholas, Glenn Kross, Jeff Campbell and Cindy Williamson

"I have spent my whole career in this industry and have always been an avid reader of this magazine, so winning this award is truly surreal and a huge honor,” said Kross. “While my name is attached to this award, this is really about our team at Coastal; they are exceptional and deserve this more than anyone.”

When asked what he likes most about working in the stone industry, Kross replied, "Honestly, I love everything about our industry. I wouldn't be in this position had it not been for some great mentors over the years, which is one of the reasons I love this business so much. We all help each other; plenty of knowledge-sharing opportunities exist between national shows, workshops, online forums and buying groups. Our industry does a great job of sharing best practices on everything from operations, sales, procurement, marketing and fabrication/installation techniques. This leadership/mentorship approach drives me every day to be better, and I want to make that same impact on our employees.

A recently completed project for Coastal Stone Group included a fully wrapped bar in Cambria Surfaces.

“I also love the human element of this business,” Kross went on to say. “Whether mentoring a great employee, traveling to national shows/factories or working with a client or vendor on a particular project, interacting with people is the best part. Success in this industry is about cultivating and developing long-term relationships, and my leadership team does an excellent job of this. I would be remiss if I didn't mention Sarah Nicholas, Joe Nicholas, Jeff Campbell, Kyler Woodland and Cindy Williamson. They are a dedicated group dialed into what our customers and employees need.”

Watch Stone World’s interview with Kross below to learn more about him and Coastal Stone Group.