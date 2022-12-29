Top

Since 1987, Stone World has been honoring a devoted industry member as Fabricator of the Year. A ceremony is held annually during StonExpo to award the worthy fabricator, who has shown dedication to growing their own business, as well as a willingness to pioneer the use and sharing of new technology with the industry and developing educational programs for the training of stoneworkers in industry methods. This year’s award will be presented on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.

As we close out 2022 and wait in anticipation for this year’s Stone World Fabricator of the Year, here is a roundup of the past winners during the last decade. If you haven't voted yet, vote now.





2021 | Joe Duszka Carolina Custom Surfaces, Greensboro, NC Carolina Custom Surfaces is a family owned and operated company. The doors opened in 1995, and in 2005, Joe and Deborah Duszka purchased CCS as they entered the stone industry. Read More »

2020 | Sandya Dandamudi GI Stone, Chicago, IL Following in her mother’s footsteps, Sandya Dandamudi possesses valuable experience required to operate a successful stone fabrication business, as well as a willingness to share her knowledge with her team and other industry members. Read More »

2019 | James Donaire Perfection Connection, Oakland, CA James Donaire started his career in the trades at the age of 20, apprenticing for a high-end custom home builder. During that time he learned all aspects of building a home; skills that would serve him well as he progressed into the stone and ceramic tile trades. Read More »

2018 | Joey Marcella Mario & Son in Liberty Lake, WA Over the course of a 30-year career, Joey Marcella has worked his way up through the ranks to be a true master of fabrication, designer, artist, successful business owner and beacon of the industry. Read More »

2017 | Dave Scott Slabworks of Montana, Bozeman, MT Dave navigated Slabworks of Montana through a journey from manual fabrication, to opening a small, dedicated shop, and finally to converting the shop into a greatly expanded, fully-digital operation. Read More »

2016 | Eric Tryon Premier Surfaces, Atlanta, GA Eric and his team at Premier Surfaces have always treated customers the way we want to be treated and provide a 100% warranty on their craftsmanship, which has led to numerous accolades and distinctions. Read More »

2015 | Marco Duran Atlas Marble and Granite, Springfield, NJ With over 20 years of experience, Marco Duran leads an expert staff of professionals utilizing state-of-the art equipment to bring the very best to his customers. Read More »

2014 | Jon Lancto Surface Products, Cornelius, NC Jon’s goals in the stone fabrication business are to produce the best quality product and great customer service in the area. He knew that this could only be done if he embraced new state-of-the-art technology. Read More »

2013 | Mike Yates Counter Solutions, Jackson, TN One of the early fabricators/distributors of Silestone, Mike Yates and his team at Counter Solutions expanded into natural stone 10 years ago and quickly moved to the forefront of the industry. Read More »

2012 | Stuart Young The Granite Shop, Calgary, Alberta, Canada In 2004, Stuart Young opened The Granite Shop. In just seven short years, The Granite Shop has become one of the most technologically advanced fabrication facility in North America. Read More »



