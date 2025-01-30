Image in modal.

Laura Grandlienard, owner of ROCKin’teriors in Raleigh, NC, was awarded Stone World’s 2024 Fabricator of the Year Award at a ceremony on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 during The International Surface Event (tise), which took place at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. Grandlienard was among six nominees for the award, which was presented among a group of her peers. 

Before diving into the stone industry and her fabrication business, Grandlienard started her career at IBM. “I was managing software sales for South America and the lower Caribbean region,” she said. “I was in awe of the natural stone I was seeing, and intrigued by the industry. We were in the process of building a home, and I was intrigued about how stone comes from a quarry and arrives to our homes. At the time, most countries had little government involvement/regulation on how the stone quarrying and fabrication process impacted our environment. It has not always been a top priority for many in our industry. We created our business model by asking, ‘What can we do better?’”

When asked what she has enjoyed most about working in the stone industry, Grandlienard said it is that each day is different and the challenges presented keep everyone sharp. “Solving the unique situations that arise in custom projects bonds our team as we strive for excellence,” said Grandlienard. “From custom residential builders and interior design firms to commercial projects, every application of stone is special and requires the very best from each team member.”

One of her most memorable experiences while working in the stone industry was that early on she took a leap of faith and ordered a premium block of Calacatta marble, custom cut approved block in full slab width of 5cm, 3cm and 2cm thicknesses. “Working with our distributor and the quarry directly to make selections on material of that caliber was such a privilege,” she said. “The anticipation of the delivery was intense, and seeing the marble fabricated and installed and pure joy it brought to the client, was the best reward.”

Watch Stone World’s interview with Laura below to learn more about her and ROCKin’teriors.


Stone World Fabricator of the Year Award Winners

2022 Fabricator of the Year – Coastal Stone Group

2023

Glenn Kross
Coastal Stone Group

2022 Fabricator of the Year – Don and Angela Conte, Structural Stone LLC, North Kingstown, RI

2022

Don and Angela Conte
Structural Stone LLC

2021 Fabricator of the Year – Joe Duszka, Carolina Custom Services, Greensboro, NC

2021

Joe Duszka
Carolina Custom Services

2020 Fabricator of the Year – Sandya Dandamudi, GI Stone, Chicago, IL

2020

Sandya Dandamudi
GI Stone

2019 Fabricator of the Year – Sandya Dandamudi, GI Stone

2019

James Donaire
Perfection Connection

2018 Fabricator of the Year – Joey Marcella, Mario & Son

2018

Joey Marcella
Mario & Son

2017 Fabricator of the Year – Dave Scott, Slabworks of Montana

2017

Dave Scott
Slabworks of Montana

2016 Fabricator of the Year – Scott Hanes, Majestic Granite and Marble

2016

Scott Hanes
Majestic Granite and Marble

2015 Fabricator of the Year – Eric Tryon, Premier Surfaces

2015

Eric Tryon
Premier Surfaces

2014 Fabricator of the Year – Marco Duran, Atlas Marble and Granite

2014

Marco Duran
Atlas Marble and Granite

2013 Fabricator of the Year – Jon Lancto, Surface Products

2013

Jon Lancto
Surface Products

2012 Fabricator of the Year – Mike Yates, Counter Solutions

2012

Mike Yates
Counter Solutions

2011 Fabricator of the Year – Stuart Young, The Granite Shop

2011

Stuart Young
The Granite Shop

2010

Matt Lansing
Stone Innovations

2009

Scott McGourley
Kasco Stone

2008

Paul Menninger
Capitol Granite & Marble

2007

Ron Hannah
Cadenza Granite & Marble

2006

Dick Laliberte
Ripano Stoneworks

2005

GK Naquin
Stone Interiors

2004

Tim and Scott Buechel
Buechel Stone Corp.

2003

Kip Cameron
Granite-Tops

2002

George Fox
Luck Stone Corp.

2001

Fred Becker
Becker & Becker Stone Co.

2000

Connie and Brenda Edwards
TexaStone Quarries

1999

Walter Dusenbery
Johnson-Atelier School, Sculpture

1998

Harold Stobbe
Owen Sound Ledgerock

1996

Willard Vetter
Vetter Stone Co.

1995

Chuck Monson
Dakota Granite Co.

1994

Linus Dingman
Cold Spring Granite Co.

1993

David Teitelbaum
Cathedral Stoneworks

1991

Wilbur Bybee
Bybee Stone Co.

1989

Tony Ramos
New England Stone Industries

1988

Jim Stengel
Dakota Granite Co.



