Laura Grandlienard, owner of ROCKin’teriors in Raleigh, NC, was awarded Stone World’s 2024 Fabricator of the Year Award at a ceremony on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 during The International Surface Event (tise), which took place at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. Grandlienard was among six nominees for the award, which was presented among a group of her peers.

Before diving into the stone industry and her fabrication business, Grandlienard started her career at IBM. “I was managing software sales for South America and the lower Caribbean region,” she said. “I was in awe of the natural stone I was seeing, and intrigued by the industry. We were in the process of building a home, and I was intrigued about how stone comes from a quarry and arrives to our homes. At the time, most countries had little government involvement/regulation on how the stone quarrying and fabrication process impacted our environment. It has not always been a top priority for many in our industry. We created our business model by asking, ‘What can we do better?’”

Images courtesy of ROCKin'teriors

When asked what she has enjoyed most about working in the stone industry, Grandlienard said it is that each day is different and the challenges presented keep everyone sharp. “Solving the unique situations that arise in custom projects bonds our team as we strive for excellence,” said Grandlienard. “From custom residential builders and interior design firms to commercial projects, every application of stone is special and requires the very best from each team member.”

One of her most memorable experiences while working in the stone industry was that early on she took a leap of faith and ordered a premium block of Calacatta marble, custom cut approved block in full slab width of 5cm, 3cm and 2cm thicknesses. “Working with our distributor and the quarry directly to make selections on material of that caliber was such a privilege,” she said. “The anticipation of the delivery was intense, and seeing the marble fabricated and installed and pure joy it brought to the client, was the best reward.”

Grandlienard was presented with the award at tise 2025.

Watch Stone World’s interview with Laura below to learn more about her and ROCKin’teriors.





Stone World Fabricator of the Year Award Winners

2010 Matt Lansing

Stone Innovations 2009 Scott McGourley

Kasco Stone 2008 Paul Menninger

Capitol Granite & Marble

2007 Ron Hannah

Cadenza Granite & Marble 2006 Dick Laliberte

Ripano Stoneworks 2005 GK Naquin

Stone Interiors

2004 Tim and Scott Buechel

Buechel Stone Corp. 2003 Kip Cameron

Granite-Tops 2002 George Fox

Luck Stone Corp.

2001 Fred Becker

Becker & Becker Stone Co. 2000 Connie and Brenda Edwards

TexaStone Quarries 1999 Walter Dusenbery

Johnson-Atelier School, Sculpture

1998 Harold Stobbe

Owen Sound Ledgerock 1996 Willard Vetter

Vetter Stone Co. 1995 Chuck Monson

Dakota Granite Co.

1994 Linus Dingman

Cold Spring Granite Co. 1993 David Teitelbaum

Cathedral Stoneworks 1991 Wilbur Bybee

Bybee Stone Co.

1989 Tony Ramos

New England Stone Industries 1988 Jim Stengel

Dakota Granite Co.





