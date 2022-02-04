LAS VEGAS – Stone industry members were happy to meet once again at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV, to attend StonExpo, which is a component of The International Surface Event (TISE). Keeping with tradition, Stone World honored its Fabricator of the Year at a presentation held on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 in the Natural Stone Pavilion. The 2021 recipient is Joe Duszka of Carolina Custom Surfaces in Greensboro, NC.

The Stone World Fabricator of the Year Award is a long-time tradition, which began when Jim Stengel of Dakota Granite Co. was honored in 1988. Criteria for the award includes:

Cooperation in sharing technology with the industry.

Willingness to pioneer in the use of new technology.

Fostering educational programs for the training of stoneworkers in industry methods.

Promoting technological progress through association work.

Duska was among seven nominees for the award. Voting was open to all industry members through Stone World’s website. Look for more highlights on Stone World’s 2021 Fabricator of the Year to come soon.