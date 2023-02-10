Don and Angela Conte of Structural Stone, LLC in Kingstown, RI, have been named Stone World’s 2022 Fabricator of the Year. The annual awards presentation once again was held during StonExpo, a part of The International Surface Event (TISE), which took place from January 31 to February 2, 2023 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. The awards presentation was given in the Natural Stone Pavilion, which significantly expanded for the 2023 event and was recognized for Best Booth in the Best of StonExpo awards.

The husband-and-wife team were unable to make the trip to Las Vegas to receive the award in person, but sent one of their senior employees, Matt Peterson, a long-time stone industry veteran, to accept the award in their behalf. Watch the presentation here.





The 2022 Stone World Fabricator of the Year Is …

Don and Angela Conte of Structural Stone LLC in North Kingstown, RI, join an elite group of leading stone industry members who have been named Stone World Fabricator of the Year. Read more here ≫