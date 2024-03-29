Sarah Nicholas is part of a close-knit team at Coastal Stone Group in Greenwood, DE. She has experienced several company transformations in her 23-year career there, and has become a mentor to other women co-workers. Read more about Nicholas in this Women in the Industry Spotlight.

SW: Tell us a little about yourself and your role at Coastal Stone Group.

SN: I am the current operations manager at Coastal Stone Group. I have the privilege of leading and mentoring a remarkable group of women and men. One of my primary responsibilities is to create a supportive and empowering environment for my team, especially for the women who are breaking barriers in a traditionally male-dominated industry.

I am incredibly proud of the cohesive and collaborative team we have cultivated. We operate not just as colleagues but as a close-knit family, always having each other's backs and approaching challenges as a united front. Our communication is open and honest, fostering a culture of trust and respect.

Together, we have faced and overcome numerous hurdles, which has only strengthened our bond and determination. I firmly believe that with our collective efforts and unwavering support for one another, there is nothing we cannot achieve.

SW: How long have you worked for the company?

SN: I have been with the company for 23 years, starting when it was known as Marble Source Unlimited. Over the years, I have witnessed several changes in ownership and leadership, but my commitment to the company has remained unwavering. I have embraced every role and opportunity for learning, which has allowed me to deepen my knowledge and expertise in this industry.

SW: What do you love about your job?

SN: What I appreciate most about my job is the opportunity to mentor and lead a diverse group of talented individuals. Seeing my team members grow, succeed and overcome challenges brings me immense satisfaction. Additionally, I am passionate about creating a supportive environment, especially for women in a male-dominated industry. Being able to make a positive impact and foster a sense of camaraderie within my team is incredibly fulfilling.

SW: What would you say is the most memorable experience you have had of working in the stone industry?

SN: One of my most memorable experiences in the stone industry was when our team successfully completed a challenging project under tight deadlines. Despite facing numerous obstacles, including logistical issues and technical complexities, we worked together seamlessly to deliver exceptional results. This experience not only showcased our capabilities as a team but also reinforced our resilience and determination to excel in our field. I had the opportunity to visit the jobsite, and walk through each space with the homeowners. They were so incredibly happy, and touched by our team's support throughout the process. We often hear the negative voices the loudest, so when these moments happen, they are so sweet. Also I can’t forget winning the Stone World Fabricator of the Year award! This accomplishment reflects the dedication and hard work of our entire team.

SW: What’s something people might not know about you?

SN: One thing that people might not know about me is that I have a deep love for cooking and experimenting with new recipes. It's a creative outlet for me outside of work, and I enjoy exploring different cuisines and techniques to create delicious meals for friends and family. Essentially? I mostly just love food. LOL

SW: When you aren’t working, how do you like to spend your time?

SN: During my free time, I love spending quality moments with my friends and family, with a special shout-out to my amazing nieces and nephews -- they truly are the best! I find immense joy and fulfillment in these relationships. Additionally, I enjoy exploring my passion for food.

SW: Is there anything else you wouldn’t like to share?

SN: Creating a safe and inclusive space for all employees is crucial for fostering a positive and productive work environment. It allows everyone to feel valued, respected and empowered to contribute their ideas and perspectives. I am incredibly proud of our team's commitment to creating such a space where every individual's voice is heard and respected.

It's important to challenge the norms and break through glass ceilings that may limit opportunities for certain groups. By paving a better path for those who will follow behind us, we can create a more equitable and diverse workplace. I firmly believe in being the change we want to see, and together, we can create a workplace where everyone can thrive and reach their full potential.