



Angela Conte founded Structural Stone LLC more than a decade ago with her husband Don. They have grown their business to be one of the largest fabricators in North America – completing work for numerous high-profile projects. Born in Portugal, Conte’s father, Tony Ramos, had a long history in the stone industry. Conte shares her story of how she first resisted working in the family business, but later came around to following in her father’s footsteps.

Angela and Don Conte are also Stone World's 2022 Fabricator of the Year.

Listen to the Podcast:



