



While only working in the stone industry for several years, Megan Ognibene, a stone design consultant at Buechel Stone in Kohler, WI, has immersed herself by taking an active role in several organizations, as well as being devoted to assisting her clients in finding the appropriate stone material for their project. Additionally, Obnibene was the recent recipient of the Natural Stone Institute’s Natural Stone Scholarship. Learn more about Ognibene and her love for the stone industry.





SW: Tell us a little about yourself.

MO: I am Megan Ognibene, and I grew up in the small town of Davis Junction, IL. I went to college at Illinois State University where I studied Interior Design and Horticulture. After college, I accepted the position of stone design consultant at Buechel Stone and moved to Wisconsin. As a stone design consultant, I work at our design center in Kohler where I assist clients in choosing the perfect stone for their project. I have also played a role in designing all of our current design centers, as well as future ones. I am also on the Board of Directors for the Sheboygan County Home Builders Association, as well as the chairperson for the Home Expo.





SW How long have you been working in the stone industry?

MO: I have been working in the stone industry for about three and a half years.





SW: What do you like most about working in the stone industry?

MO: I really like how the sky is virtually the limit when using natural stone. As long as there is a well thought out design and a good foundation, you can use natural stone for almost any aspect of a project. It is exciting to work in an industry that has such unique products that make every project different. I also enjoy always learning new things about the industry and using that knowledge to assist clients the best I can.









SW: What would you say is one of the most memorable experiences that you have had with your job so far?

MO: I would say being the Natural Stone Scholarship recipient and attending my first StonExpo this past February has been the most memorable experience so far. It was so much fun meeting others in the industry and attending seminars to expand my knowledge about natural stone.





SW: When you are not working, how do you like to spend your free time?

MO: When I am not working, I like to spend my time camping and hiking, or anything in the outdoors. I also enjoy going to estate sales and thrift stores; I’m always on the hunt for vintage clothing and home goods.



