Stunning displays of tile were abound at Cersaie 2022. The international tile exhibition, held annually in Bologna, Italy, drew exhibitors from around the world. The collections of large porcelain slabs continue to grow, as well as product lines designed to resemble the look of stone, wood and cement. Floral patterns also remain popular, with many tile collections mimicking a wallpaper effect. The following are a selection in the latest introductions from leading Italian tile manufacturers.





Rock by Imola

With the new Rock collection, Imola replicates the look of five different natural stones. Tiles in the product line are designed for both flooring and wall cladding, as well as exterior designs. The collection is offered in five colors and four formats.





More Cersaie 2022 Products: