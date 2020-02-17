The Xiamen Stone Fair: 20 years of growth

The 2020 edition of the Xiamen Stone Fair marks the exhibition’s 20th anniversary, and it is planning a series of special events to celebrate. Show management is requesting past attendees to send in photos of their favorite show memories from previous years. Those that are selected will be used in the show’s anniversary promotions.

The international stone industry event has grown exponentially since its origin and it anticipates more than 150,000 professionals from 148 different countries and regions to walk the fairgrounds from March 16th to 19th at its home in Xiamen, China. This year’s exhibition is scheduled a few weeks later than its usual dates due to the Chinese New Year.

According to show management, the purpose of the stone fair is multifold. Among the objectives are to display new products, technology and equipment; create business opportunities; improve the communication of the global stone industry so as to promote the development of the entire stone industry; and to increase trading volume. These goals will be accomplished with a diverse range of displays of stone products, machinery, and tooling and accessories from approximately 2,000 exhibitors from 57 countries. The numerous exhibits will be housed in 25 pavilions, which are stationed over 180,000 square meters of exhibition space. The Xiamen Stone Fair will also carry out its objectives through several main features and an educational component.

“Stone Infinite – Product Design Show” will be among the highlights at Xiamen 2020. The feature has been explained as “a hub of marketable ideas – bringing infinite possibilities of using natural stone.” The feature is intended to address how stone design and installation go hand-in-hand.

Another show feature that continues to expand and be a favorite is “Launch Out @XSF,” which was created to assist attendees in sourcing targeted products among the show’s numerous exhibits. This show experience can be found in Hall C3b, which has become the designated area for new product introductions. In addition to new product displays, those participating in Launch Out @XSF are invited to present their products during a special session. With the rise in its popularity, the space in C3b was increased by 20% last year.

As a complement to the exhibition floor, the Xiamen Stone Fair 2020 will once again hold its World Stone Congress program, which was introduced in 2009. The educational program consists of lectures from the world’s leading stone experts. Authoritative stone associations, such as the Natural Stone Institute, China Stone Material Association and China Chamber of Commerce for Stone Industry, each present several seminars every year.

The World Stone Congress program is composed of four main sessions. These include the Global Master Architects Forum, the Stone Design Forum, Stone Educational Sessions and Sessions for Industrial Promotion. Last year’s edition had a total of 53 presentations.

As time gets closer to Xiamen 2020, show management will be updating its website with the latest announcements. Visit www.stonefair.org.cn regularly to learn what to expect if visiting this year’s milestone event.