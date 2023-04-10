In March for Women's Month, Stone World spotlighted leading women in the stone industry. We've gathered the stories here. If you didn’t have a chance to read all the articles, catch up now!





Women in the Stone Industry Spotlight:

Natalie Martin, StoneLoads Starting out in the stone industry working public relations for Majestic Stone, Natalie Martin is now chief technology officer of StoneLoads, a business platform enabling natural stone suppliers to showcase their products online to a national audience. Read more about Martin and her journey with StoneLoads and the stone industry. Read More » Bre Covell, Pacific Shore Stones Bre Covell, general manager of Pacific Shore Stones in Springdale, AR, shares her experiences so far as a woman in the stone industry, including being a part of Women In Stone. Read More »

Angela Conte, Structural Stone LLC

2022 Stone World Fabricator of the Year, Angela Conte of Structural Stone, discusses her upbringing in the stone industry and how she has grown her business. Read More and Listen to the Podcast »

Sierra Gause, Mario & Son

Sierra Gause has worked her way from a receptionist to sales representative at Mario & Son in Liberty Lake, WA – demonstrating that dedication and a drive to excel pays off. Learn more about Gause’s journey and why she enjoys working in the stone industry. Read More »

Megan Ognibene, Buechel Stone

While only working in the stone industry for several years, Megan Ognibene, a stone design consultant at Buechel Stone in Kohler, WI, has immersed herself by taking an active role in several organizations, as well as being devoted to assisting her clients in finding the appropriate stone material for their project. Additionally, Obnibene was the recent recipient of the Natural Stone Institute’s Natural Stone Scholarship. Read More »

Katie Jensen, Triton Stone

Stone World had the opportunity to talk one-on-one with Katie Jensen, co-founder and CEO of Triton Stone, about her experiences in the industry and resources to help other women in the stone sector. Read More »

Tia Emery, Miles Supply

Tia Emery, of Miles Supply, talks about her experience being a woman in the industry, as well as ways for women to get involved. Read More and Listen to the Podcast »

Laura Grandlienard, ROCKin’teriors

Laura Grandlienard, owner of ROCKin’teriors, truly appreciates the beauty of natural stone. Her passion is bringing stone from the quarry to the kitchen -- among other places. This passion embodies each of her staff members since 2008, when Grandlienard founded ROCKin’teriors in Raleigh, NC. Read More »

Sofia Dolan, Richstone Marble and Granite

Sofia Dolan is not only devoted to her family’s business and the stone industry, but she is also a loving mother to her two-year-old daughter. Read more about Dolan and her journey so far as a fabricator. Read More »

Top