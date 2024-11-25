The Stone Industry Education (SIE) event hosted by Arizona Tile at its Dallas, TX, location, concluded the 2024 series. The townhall-style workshops are organized by Stone World and the Natural Stone Institute (NSI).

The final SIE event of the year, which took place on Thursday, November 7th, drew 37 fabricators from 24 companies and a total of 47 attendees. The morning presentation was led by Duane Naquin of Stone Interiors and past NSI president. An interactive audience is encouraged. Many fabricators spoke up about pertinent issues affecting them today.

After lunch and a tour of Arizona Tile’s slab facility, participants separated into breakout groups – covering topics related to business, marketing and technical issues. Before concluding for the day, the group came together to share what was discussed and their final thoughts.

“It is always an honor to be a part of Stone Summit,” said Don Flores, Arizona Tile branch manager. “I was thrilled to see so many people step away from their businesses to join us for the day! It was great to see the interaction between the speakers and the attendees, as well as the participation in the break-out sessions.”

After the holiday season, Stone World and NSI will be gearing up for the 2025 SIE series, which is already set. The dates and locations are as follows: