Marble of the World hosted a Stone Industry Education (SIE) event on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at its facility in Pompano Beach, FL. This was the first of nine Stone Summits that are scheduled throughout the U.S. for this year. The SIE series is a partnership between Stone World and the Natural Stone Institute.

Industry veteran Eric Tryon presented the discussion at the Florida Stone Summit to an attentive group of fabricators and other stone industry members. Watch the video to gain insight into the day-long workshop and an overall view of the format for all SIE events.