Join us virtually anywhere for the Stone Industry Education event July 29 and 30
Is the way you feel about your company today different than how you felt about it on January 1 of this year? Join Stone World and the Natural Stone Institute for this virtual event as we discuss ways to promote best practices in your facility and create a plan for safety and success. Learn how to use these methods to secure your company’s future.
INSTRUCTOR
GK Naquin
Partner
Stone Interiors North America Read More
REGISTRATION FEES
Complimentaryfor Installers & Fabricators
SPONSOR
AGENDA
Day 1
Wednesday July 29:
11:00am
Risk Assessment and Business Threats Securing the Front Office
Panel: Moderator and Three Fabricators (Business Owners)
11:25am
Creating Financial Stability
Panel: Moderator and Three Fabricators (Business Owners)
11:50am
Human Resources
Panel: Moderator and Three Fabricators (Business Owners)
12:15pm
Q&A and Homework
12:30pm
Closing Statements
12:30pm
Virtual Trade Show
For more information on the virtual trade show, click here.
Day 2
Thursday July 30:
11:00am
Physical Safety of Personnel - How Does Safety Impact Sales?
Panel: Moderator and Three Fabricators (Business Owners)
11:25am
Creating a Safety-Focused Facility
Panel: Moderator and Three Fabricators (Business Owners)
11:45am
Installation Site Safety
Panel: Moderator and Three Fabricators (Business Owners)
