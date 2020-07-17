INSTRUCTOR

Partner

Stone Interiors North America

Panel: Moderator and Three Fabricators (Business Owners) 11:25am Creating Financial Stability

Panel: Moderator and Three Fabricators (Business Owners) 11:50am Human Resources

Panel: Moderator and Three Fabricators (Business Owners) 12:15pm Q&A and Homework 12:30pm Closing Statements 12:30pm Virtual Trade Show

For more information on the virtual trade show, click here. Day 2 Thursday July 30: 11:00am Physical Safety of Personnel - How Does Safety Impact Sales?

Panel: Moderator and Three Fabricators (Business Owners) 11:25am Creating a Safety-Focused Facility

Panel: Moderator and Three Fabricators (Business Owners) 11:45am Installation Site Safety

Panel: Moderator and Three Fabricators (Business Owners) 12:05pm Q&A 12:30pm Closing FULL AGENDA LEARNING OBJECTIVES: Discuss front office procedures that will promote a safe and energetic workforce.

Understand how the Silica Exposure Control Plan can be used to prevent a myriad of physical health problems.

