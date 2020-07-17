Is the way you feel about your company today different than how you felt about it on January 1 of this year? Join Stone World and the Natural Stone Institute for this virtual event as we discuss ways to promote best practices in your facility and create a plan for safety and success. Learn how to use these methods to secure your company’s future.
INSTRUCTOR
GK Naquin
Partner
Stone Interiors North America
REGISTRATION FEES
  • Complimentary for Installers & Fabricators
AGENDA
Day 1 Wednesday July 29:
11:00am Risk Assessment and Business Threats Securing the Front Office
Panel: Moderator and Three Fabricators (Business Owners)
11:25am Creating Financial Stability
Panel: Moderator and Three Fabricators (Business Owners)
11:50am Human Resources
Panel: Moderator and Three Fabricators (Business Owners)
12:15pm Q&A and Homework
12:30pm Closing Statements
12:30pm Virtual Trade Show
Day 2 Thursday July 30:
11:00am Physical Safety of Personnel - How Does Safety Impact Sales?
Panel: Moderator and Three Fabricators (Business Owners)
11:25am Creating a Safety-Focused Facility
Panel: Moderator and Three Fabricators (Business Owners)
11:45am Installation Site Safety
Panel: Moderator and Three Fabricators (Business Owners)
12:05pm Q&A
12:30pm Closing
FULL AGENDA
LEARNING OBJECTIVES:
  • Discuss front office procedures that will promote a safe and energetic workforce.
  • Understand how the Silica Exposure Control Plan can be used to prevent a myriad of physical health problems.
  • Learn best practices from industry leaders about how to best secure your business.
  • Create a plan to audit and reinforce vital pillars of your company.
