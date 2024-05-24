Stone Industry Education Event Set for Denver

OBERLIN, OH – The Stone Industry Education (SIE) series is headed to Denver, CO, on Thursday, June 6, 2024. The all-day learning event, organized by Stone World and the Natural Stone Institute, will be hosted by Architectural Surfaces.

The morning presentation will be given by industry veteran Tony Malisani of Malisani Inc. in Great Falls, MT. The SIE event is geared for stone fabrication industry professionals, including business owners, marketing experts and those eager to expand their businesses, connect with suppliers and glean invaluable “best practices” for successful operations.

Following the morning presentation, there will be breakout groups where attendees can dive deeper into issues pertaining to them, including business management, marketing or technical. Moreover, there will be breaks and lunch, allowing attendees to network and talk to sponsors, as well as a tour of Architectural Surfaces’ facility.

To learn more details about the event and to register, visit www.stoneindustryeducation.com.