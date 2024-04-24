Founded in 1977, Arizona Tile has grown into one of the leading tile and slab distributors in the U.S. This growth would not have been possible without the immeasurable contributions of our employees. We are proud to announce the following promotions and additions to our Executive Management team.

Beth Gaughan – senior vice president, sales and marketing

Beth Gaughan joined Arizona Tile in April 1987 as a showroom consultant and has served the company in various roles including sales manager and outside sales representative. From there, her career grew due to her hard work and dedication. She was appointed vice president of sales in September 2003, vice president of sales and marketing in January 2019 and most recently promoted to senior vice president of sales and marketing in January 2024.

In this role, she leads the implementation of sales strategies in the field and showrooms including the management of nine regional sales managers. She oversees the development of new showrooms, the remodeling of existing showrooms, and is part of the Product Design Team for all products. Beth guided the development and promotion of the National Builder Programs and is responsible for maintaining positive customer relations, including overseeing customer service training for customer service representatives and sales staff.

Beth also works with, and oversees, the Marketing Team in the development of sales tools for showrooms and outside sales team, as well as all marketing and digital initiatives. Perhaps most importantly, Beth has been a mentor to many of our key management colleagues.

“It has been an honor and a joy to watch this company grow over the years into what it is today - and to know I have been a part of that along the way. I have worked alongside incredible people and partners and am so proud that we uphold our values while continuing to provide exceptional customer service. We always strive to give the best and expect the best of ourselves, all while fostering a wonderful community of employees that feel like family. I look forward to the future and know that the best is yet to come.”

Jared Ekas - vice president, commercial sales

Jared grew up in Southern California and started working in the tile industry as a young teenager, helping his older brother’s installation company. He then worked in dealer sales in Southern California where he attended Fullerton College.

Jared joined Arizona Tile in 2004 working in slab sales. During his tenure, he opened a new location and served as the manager before moving to our Commercial Sales Team in 2006. During this time, he led our efforts in the cut-to-size markets and grew our marketing share in all commercial segments. He was promoted to director of commercial sales in 2020, where he created and implemented our marketing approach for all commercial sales initiatives and worked on developing new products and market segments.

In his new role as vice president, commercial sales, he works with our regional sales managers and commercial sales representatives to develop and execute strategic plans to grow business in each region, as well as lead the hiring, training and development of our Commercial Sales Team.

“I’m truly privileged to be a part of Arizona Tile, where we deeply value our team and cherish our customer relationships. Having the chance to wear many hats over the years and be mentored by many of our founders has given me a full understanding and appreciation for our values and our unwavering commitment to customer relationships, product excellence, and service quality. It’s an honor to contribute to steering our company forward, all while upholding the essential principles that define Arizona Tile.”

Chad Raymond – vice president, west region

Chad Raymond joined Arizona Tile in 2002 as a sales representative, focusing on slab sales. Building relationships and increasing the customer base in his territory, he was named regional sales manager in 2015. In this role, he managed all outside sales representatives and internal Sales Teams for the Greater Los Angeles, Orange County and Inland Empire region. Chad has also played a key role in educating customers about our company and our products, both by delivering presentations and leading product knowledge sessions for customers, and by appearing in various marketing tools including multiple videos.

He was most recently appointed to vice president, west region in January 2024. In this role, the San Diego and Northern California regions were added to his responsibilities, therefore he now oversees all Sales and Operations functions for the state of California.

“I was attracted to Arizona Tile many years ago for so many reasons - notably that Arizona Tile represents quality, not only in their products but the people within the organization. I have and continue to work with some of the best individuals as well as the finest products in our industry and I look forward to our bright future.”

Arizona Tile is looking forward to what Beth, Jared and Chad will bring to their new roles. Their leadership, organizational skills and sales focus will continue to shape our overall company strategy and achievements in the years ahead. Congratulations Beth, Jared and Chad!