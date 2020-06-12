BLANCO North America Announces New Executive Team Appointments

Lumberton, NJ | Toronto, ON – BLANCO has announced new leadership appointments for key executives in its North American region along with the addition of a new Vice President of Sales & Marketing for the U.S. market. The changes represent the global organization’s strategic approach to sustainable growth by further increasing its brand presence and elevating its product portfolio.

“I’m excited to be building a world-class team that will build upon and expand our footprint in this region,” says Garth Wallin, President and CEO, BLANCO North America. “I’m confident that their combined experience and knowledge of our industry will help advance our mission to become the number one premium Kitchen Water Hub company.”

Jeremy Cressman, Vice President, Sales & Marketing – USA

Newly appointed, Jeremy Cressman will lead the BLANCO America Sales and Marketing organization for the US region with a focus on driving market share in the brand’s luxury home categories - kitchen sinks, faucets and accessories. His extensive experience in the plumbing industry includes various leadership roles, managing commercial business units, business development and partnership marketing at LIXIL Water Technology and American Standard. Prior to this, he held sales executive positions at Toto and Ferguson in New Jersey. “This is such an exciting opportunity because BLANCO is a brand with an incredible heritage backed by truly passionate people,” says Cressman. “I’m looking forward to building on the momentum that BLANCO has already established in the market.”

Wendy McPherson, Vice President, Sales & Marketing – Canada

McPherson will continue heading BLANCO Canada’s national sales division with additional dedicated focus on channel marketing to promote strategic brand growth in the kitchen water hub product categories. She first began her career in the plumbing industry in 1997, with a 12-year tenure at Masco Canada Ltd. prior to joining BLANCO in 2009. Under her sales leadership, BLANCO became the number one kitchen sink provider in Canada. McPherson holds a BA degree from McMaster University and is a strong supporter of mentoring and educating, and encourages the advancement of others in the plumbing industry.

Edyta Drutis, Director, Brand & Communications – North America

Drutis has over 20 years of marketing experience, with 11 years in the plumbing industry and prior to this appointment, she was the Director of Marketing for BLANCO Canada. She was instrumental in establishing BLANCO as the number one kitchen sink brand in Canada and brings a wealth of well-honed strategic skills to her new role. Drutis will focus on leading the North American brand and communications efforts with a strong emphasis on increasing consumer awareness, strategic brand growth, representing North American brand needs on BLANCO’s global arena and integrating BLANCO’s global brand positioning with market-specific initiatives.

Tim Maicher, Director/Head of Product Management – North America

For the past 12 years Maicher led BLANCO America’s marketing strategy, playing a key role in shaping the brand’s status and product range in the U.S. market. Prior to joining BLANCO, he held leadership positions in sales and marketing at leading industry brands, and served on the Decorative Plumbing and Hardware Advisory Committee for the NKBA. In his new role, he will be responsible for the strategic management and development of the overall North American product portfolio. “BLANCO enhances everyday lives with the quality products we offer, therefore my team’s strong focus will be on ensuring the most current technologies, design trends and North American market needs are reflected in the products we introduce” says Maicher.

Mike DiFranco, Senior Vice President, Finance & Administration – North America

DiFranco’s distinguished career at BLANCO Canada began seventeen years ago. Following his first role as Manufacturing Controller, DiFranco has held several leadership positions including being the Director and then Vice President of Finance and Operations. In his new role as Senior Vice President of Finance & Administration for North America, he will navigate BLANCO North America Finance, Controlling and Administration efforts with a strong focus on driving performance, productivity and sustainable profitability to ensure the financial health of the organization. In addition, employee development and integration of internal systems will be a part of the strategic focus in his new role.

Jake MacDonald, Director, Quality – North America

Since he began his career at BLANCO Canada in 2006 in Quality Control, MacDonald’s mantra has been to deliver the best quality in every segment. He has held several management roles at BLANCO Canada including Quality Manager and Senior Quality and Product Manager, leading up to his current promotion to Director of Quality for North America. MacDonald’s extensive industry knowledge and expertise in product quality and processes will be invaluable as he continues to lead best-in-class quality standards and regulatory compliance for BLANCO across North America.