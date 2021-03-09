BETHANY, CT -- Laticrete, a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry, has embarked on a transformation to allow its next generation of leaders to step up. Ed Metcalf, who has been with the company for more than 35 years and has served as president of Laticrete North America since 2005, will step down and assume the role of special advisor on July 1. Ron Nash, currently senior vice president of sales & marketing North America, will succeed Metcalf as president of Laticrete North America. Metcalf will work with Nash to ensure a smooth transition and will leave the company by the end of 2021 for a new chapter of his personal and professional life.

“Ron epitomizes the best of Laticrete’s continuous focus on development and grooming of the next generation of leaders within our own corporate family,” said Patrick Millot, CEO of Laticrete. "His energy, loyalty to our customers and passion for growth have and will continue to serve our company well. When Ed leaves us later this year, we will miss his leadership but are equally excited about what lies ahead for him as he embarks on a new chapter of his life.”

“We are so grateful to Ed for his outstanding career with Laticrete and for developing Ron as a great successor,” said David Rothberg, chairman. “He will always be a member of our family. Ed’s remarkable tenure, as well as Ron’s growth within the company over the past two decades, demonstrate that successfully planning and implementing a long-term succession plan is at the core of who we are as a family owned company.”

Edward D. Metcalf started as a Laticrete technical representative in southern California in 1985 and joined the corporate office as regional sales manager in 1993. Nash joined Laticrete in October 2004 as regional sales manager in Utah. He moved up through the corporation, ultimately being named senior vice president of sales & marketing, North America, in 2019.

“Just as we place great importance on developing innovative products using the latest technology, we make it a priority to develop home-grown talent that knows our company, our customers and our industry,” said Rothberg.