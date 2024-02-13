2024 Stone Industry Education Series Kicks Off in Florida

On Thursday, February 15, 2024 Stone World and the Natural Stone Institute (NSI) will launch its 2024 Stone Industry Education (SIE) series. The first one will be hosted by Marble of the World in Pompano Beach, FL. With more than 40 fabricators already registered, there is anticipated success for the event.

The SIE events travels across the U.S. to educate fabricators on issues directly affecting them. Designed to engage attendees, the regional “Town Hall”-style workshops encourage fabricators to ask questions and share their personal experiences on the topics discussed.

The all-day events include a presentation by an industry veteran. Moreover, some have a panel discussion and breakout groups that focus on a specific topic regarding technical issues or business management/marketing. Tailored specifically to the attendees, the events aim to assist those in the stone industry to expand and develop by increasing shop efficiency, providing training resources and metrics for developing business plans, as well as offering other useful information and advice.

The Pompano Beach SIE event will be presented by industry expert Eric Tryon of Premier Surfaces, who will speak on “Analyzing Shop Performance.” Learning objectives include:

Learn what metrics to follow as you develop your business plan. Discuss how to create a team that will optimize efficiency and build customer satisfaction. Create a plan to help your company maximize profits.

The target audience for these events is stone fabrication industry professionals, including business owners, marketing experts and those eager to expand their businesses, connect with suppliers and glean invaluable “best practices” for successful operations.

To learn more about Stone World and NSI’s SIE program and to register for the Pompano Beach or other upcoming seminar, visit www.stoneindustryeducation.com.