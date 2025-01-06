As the New Year begins, Stone World and the Natural Stone Institute (NSI) are revving up for the 2025 Stone Industry Education (SIE) series. These full-day events are designed to cover pertinent issues fabricators face today. This year’s schedule includes nine seminars across the U.S.

The first in the series kicks off at Triton Stone Group’s facility on the outskirts of New Orleans, in Harahan, LA. Fabricators attending this workshop will receive a certification in silica and slab safety. The session will be presented by Mark Meriaux, NSI accreditation and technical manager. Learning objectives for the day will include:

Understand the key components to create an overall safety program.

Gain insights into safe slab handling and reducing exposure to respirable crystalline silica (RCS).

Discuss best practices for reducing RCS exposure through PPE, testing, engineering controls and housekeeping.

Gain access to tools, documents and additional resources that will help build your comprehensive safety program.

In addition to informative presentations, each SIE event will allow time for interaction among participates, as well as sponsors. There will also be a tour of each host company’s facility.

“Stone World is thrilled to once again collaborate with the Natural Stone Institute to present our Stone Industry Education events,” said Janelle Minghine, Stone World publisher. “We encourage fabricators and stone professionals from across the U.S. to join us as our guest at an event in your area. These hands-on sessions will address key industry challenges, offer technical advice and provide valuable tips and tricks to help enhance and expand your fabrication business.”

The following is the complete list of 2025 SIE events:

February 13

Triton Stone Group

New Orleans, LA





March 6

MSI

Savannah, GA

April 3

Cosentino

Houston, TX

May 8

Arizona Tile

Salt Lake City, UT

June 5

OHM International

Boston, MA

July 17

UGM Surfaces

Detroit, MI

September 11

OHM International

Nashville, TN

October 9

MSI

San Diego, CA

November 6

Pacific Shore Stones

Reno, NV

For more details on each SIE event and to register, visit www.stoneindustryeducation.com.