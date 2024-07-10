OBERLIN, OH – The Stone Industry Education (SIE) series is ready for its next stop on Thursday, July 11, 2024 in Oak Creek, WI. The all-day learning event, organized by Stone World and the Natural Stone Institute, will be hosted by UGM Surfaces. The presentation, “Take Your Organization to the Next Level,” will be given by industry veteran GK Naquin of Stone Interiors North.

The SIE event is geared for stone fabrication industry professionals, including business owners, marketing experts and those eager to expand their businesses, connect with suppliers and glean invaluable “best practices” for successful operations.

To learn more details about the event and to register, visit www.stoneindustryeducation.com.