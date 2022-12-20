Natural Stone Institute Announces 2023 Stone Industry Education Series

OBERLIN, OH --The Natural Stone Institute and Stone World magazine are pleased to announce the schedule for the 2023 Stone Industry Education Series.

Stone Summits will be led by industry leaders and will cover a wide range of topics relevant to fabricators, including stone shop management, business diversification and ways to increase efficiency. Attendees will have the opportunity to source products from event sponsors and hosts and will benefit from dedicated networking time.

2023 Stone Industry Education Series:

Arizona Stone Summit

February 16

Tempe, AZ

Arizona Tile

Tennessee Stone Summit

March 23

Nashville, TN

Architectural Surfaces

Utah Stone Summit

May 4

West Valley City, UT

MSI

Minnesota Stone Summit

June 1

Plymouth, MN

UGM Surfaces

Oregon Stone Summit

June 15

Beaverton, OR

Arizona Tile

Pennsylvania Stone Summit

July 20

Bridgeville, PA

MSI

Missouri Stone Summit

September 21

St. Louis, MO

Global Granite & Marble

Connecticut Stone Summit

October 19

New Haven, CT

EleMar New England

Texas Stone Summit

November 9

Austin, TX

Triton Stone Group

For more information about events, speakers, and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.stoneindustryeducation.com.