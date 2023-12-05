LAS VEGAS, NV – Fabricators can earn the Natural Stone Institute’s (NSI) new Silica & Slab Safety Certificate in a live training session held on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. This will be part of the TISE education program. The exhibition is scheduled for January 24th to 26th.

The live session will provide an opportunity for attendees to learn the key components of a stone fabrication safety program and gain insights into safe slab handling and reducing exposure to respirable crystalline silica (RCS). Fabricators can get the tools needed to improve workplace safety, maintain OSHA compliance and train employees to ensure a safe and secure work environment for their entire team.

Learning Objectives include: