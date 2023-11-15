OBERLIN, OH -- The Natural Stone Institute (NSI) announced the newly updated Silica & Slab Safety Certificate. This online certificate consists of 17 courses focused on preventing silicosis, safe slab handling and creating a safety program.

The updated certificate can be completed in four to six hours. The certificate includes videos, course readings and tests. Videos have been close-captioned and subtitles are available in many different languages, including Spanish, Portuguese and French. "This certificate is very well done,” said Christine List, human resources manager at Stone Central NY. “I’ve taken all the courses and tests, and our organization is now incorporating the certificate into our training plan to help keep our employees safe."

Employers have multiple options to administer this certificate program:

Provide each employee with online access to complete all 17 courses. Access the courses here. Designate a safety manager to administer the courses in an in-person environment at the facility. Contact the NSI education department to learn more. Participate in a half-day workshop during an industry trade show or hosted by NSI member distributors and suppliers. Details will be announced soon.

“Whether completing the certificate online or in-person, the importance of silicosis prevention and material handling safety is key,” said NSI board president Duane Naquin. “I encourage all employers to be proactive and make safety a critical part of your company culture.”

Safety training resources for the natural stone industry has been a priority for several decades through the NSI Safety Committee. These trainings have focused on creating a safe work environment for employees and assisting employers with best practices for their facilities. The updated certificate was made possible through the generosity of the Natural Stone Foundation. : “Given the importance of employee safety, the Foundation is proud to partner with the NSI safety committee on this critical initiative,” said Foundation board president Tony Malisani.

NSI members have free and unlimited access to the certificate. The certificate is also available to non-members for $199. To access the Silica & Slab Safety Certificate, visit www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/safetycertificate. For additional silica information and resources, visit www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/silica.