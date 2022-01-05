LAS VEGAS, NV -- The International Surface Event (TISE) 2022: SURFACES | StonExpo/Marmomac | TileExpo will take place from February 1 to 3, 2022 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Our community is eager to reconnect, with new attendees and exhibitors registering every day, and we are committed to providing that important platform for them.

While your success is a top priority, your safety is too. TISE wants to reassure you the event will take place, and that TISE is putting safety at the heart of the event experience so the industry is able to reconnect and get back to business, while keeping our community safe.

TISE 2022 will follow all local health guidelines, including Nevada’s mandate for masks to be worn in all public places, regardless of vaccination status. The rule applies indoors only, and includes all casinos, meeting spaces and convention centers, and restaurants/bars in Las Vegas and throughout Nevada.

Masking is an important tool to help provide a safer environment during this current surge of Omicron and TISE appreciates all TISE 2022 participants complying with this state mandate for the benefit of all who enjoy coming to TISE this and every year.

Additionally, TISE will have hand-sanitizing stations throughout the venue, as well as an enhanced sanitation schedule, and widened aisles to promote physical distancing.

TISE is in close partnership and communication with the City of Las Vegas and local health officials for their expertise and guidance, and will continue to keep you updated on any changes to its health and safety program moving forward.

TISE is thrilled to welcome you to Las Vegas in February and look forward to starting 2022 off with a fun, safe and successful show.

What You’ll See

An amazing floor plan is ready for the industry at TISE 2022, including the exciting return of Shaw and first-time exhibiting by CALI, the next level plans for the Mohawk Momentum Road Show, the new home exclusively of SESA tools and machinery exhibits at StonExpo, Tile Nation and Tile Money hosting the TISE Tv Studio & Sound Stage at TileExpo -- more products, more education, more networking and lots of fun.

Beyond all the incredible products, TISE has prepared an incredible line-up of education opportunities on and off the floor. Read more about the education programming prepared for the industry. For the full schedule, check back online for education and event updates.

If You Can’t Attend

TISE has you covered there, too. While not the same as being in Las Vegas and experiencing the products and the networking first-hand (nothing replaces the tactile nature of product sourcing surface materials), TISE has prepared a hybrid experience for those who cannot attend to include them in the experience: the TISE Live Virtual Event | Vegas Edition 2022. Attendees in Las Vegas also have access to this private Facebook hybrid event allowing the full industry community to connect during February 1 to 3. More information at www.TISElive.com.

Register

The industry can confidently register for in-person attendance at TISE 2022 through the TISE registration portal at www.intlsurfaceevent.com/register. Register before on-site pricing begins on January 28, 2022 for the best pricing. Hybrid event attendees will also find their registration option in this portal.