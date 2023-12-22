OBERLIN, OH -- The Natural Stone Institute and Stone World magazine are pleased to announce the schedule for the 2024 Stone Industry Education Series.

Stone Summits will be led by industry leaders and will cover a wide range of topics relevant to fabricators, including stone shop management, business diversification and ways to increase efficiency. Attendees will have the opportunity to source products from event sponsors and hosts and will benefit from dedicated networking time.

2024 Stone Industry Education Series:

Florida Stone Summit: Analyzing Shop Performance

February 15th

Pompano Beach, FL

Marble of the World

California Stone Summit: Fabricator Town Hall

March 7th

North Hollywood, CA

Pacific Shore Stones

Alabama Stone Summit: Take Your Organization to the Next Level

April 4th

Birmingham, AL

Triton Stone Group

New Jersey Stone Summit: Fabricator Town Hall

May 9th

Jamesburg, NJ

Architectural Surfaces

Colorado Stone Summit: Dynamic Intentionality

June 6th

Denver, CO

Architectural Surfaces

Wisconsin Stone Summit: Know Your Business

July 11th

Oak Creek, WI

UGM Surfaces

Ohio Stone Summit: Dynamic Intentionality

September 19th

Columbus, OH

MSI

Washington Stone Summit: Fabricator Town Hall

October 10th

Kent, WA

MSI

Texas Stone Summit: Know Your Business

November 7th

Dallas, TX

Arizona Tile

For more information about events, speakers, and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.stoneindustryeducation.com.