OBERLIN, OH -- The Natural Stone Institute and Stone World magazine are pleased to announce the schedule for the 2024 Stone Industry Education Series.
Stone Summits will be led by industry leaders and will cover a wide range of topics relevant to fabricators, including stone shop management, business diversification and ways to increase efficiency. Attendees will have the opportunity to source products from event sponsors and hosts and will benefit from dedicated networking time.
2024 Stone Industry Education Series:
Florida Stone Summit: Analyzing Shop Performance
February 15th
Pompano Beach, FL
Marble of the World
California Stone Summit: Fabricator Town Hall
March 7th
North Hollywood, CA
Pacific Shore Stones
Alabama Stone Summit: Take Your Organization to the Next Level
April 4th
Birmingham, AL
Triton Stone Group
New Jersey Stone Summit: Fabricator Town Hall
May 9th
Jamesburg, NJ
Architectural Surfaces
Colorado Stone Summit: Dynamic Intentionality
June 6th
Denver, CO
Architectural Surfaces
Wisconsin Stone Summit: Know Your Business
July 11th
Oak Creek, WI
UGM Surfaces
Ohio Stone Summit: Dynamic Intentionality
September 19th
Columbus, OH
MSI
Washington Stone Summit: Fabricator Town Hall
October 10th
Kent, WA
MSI
Texas Stone Summit: Know Your Business
November 7th
Dallas, TX
Arizona Tile
For more information about events, speakers, and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.stoneindustryeducation.com.