Songbird by Florida Tile

Florida Tile has launched the Songbird ceramic wall tile product line – a colorful collection featuring subtle undulations on the surface, giving it the look of handcrafted tile. “The color palette was important to get right,” said Rene Hale, product manager for Florida Tile. “Our team traveled domestically and internationally, researching trends from fashion. Our research led directly to these color choices. Pairing the trending palette with an undulated surface gave it an organic vibe, which led us to create a collection inspired by nature and the outdoors. Each of these tones are present in the world of our feathered friends, and that is how Songbird was born.” The collection offers pressed 3 -x 12- and 5 -x 5-inch ceramic wall tiles in 10 hues, featuring a glossy finish. Songbird ceramic wall tile is appropriate for all interior, residential and commercial, wall and backsplash applications. It is GREENGUARD® certified.





