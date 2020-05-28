Stark by Florida Tile Proposes Uncomplicated and Impactful Designs

LEXINGTON, KY -- Florida Tile recently introduced Stark. This porcelain floor and ceramic wall tile brings the luxury of understated elegance to everyday life. Evocative of natural stone in a most disciplined and exacting way, it has a modern, global appeal.

Tressa Samdal, Florida Tile’s director of marketing and product management, explains the “something” appeal of Stark. “This collection speaks to the adage ‘less is more,’ but it is certainly not boring,” she said. “The natural colors and interesting textures allow you to design a visually stunning minimalist inspired space.”

Keeping a simple color scheme of white and gray, Stark offers two rectified size formats: a 24- x 24-inch glazed porcelain floor and wall tile and a modern 14- x 39-inch ceramic wall tile that work in tandem to create powerful looks. A 14- x 39-inch structured wall tile in both colors features a repetitive, linear design that amplifies the collection’s versatility. Rounding out this line are bullnose trims in both 3- x 24- and 3- x 14-inch sizes.

Stark glazed porcelain floor and ceramic walls tiles are appropriate for all standard residential and commercial wall and backsplash applications. The porcelain floor tile is appropriate for all standard residential and commercial countertop applications, as well as most floor applications. It is Greenguard®- and Porcelain Tile-certified. It also contributes to USGBC LEED® points and the ANSI® approved NAHB® Green Building Points.