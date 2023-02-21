Color Wheel Retro Collection by Daltile

Daltile’s new Color Wheel Retro offers an assortment of Mediterranean colors in unique mosaic patterns to inspire the imagination. "Color Wheel Retro is one of our new Daltile products that brings to life the popular 2022 design trend that we call ‘Self-Expressionism’," said Laura Grilli, director of product design for Dal-Tile LLC. "Self-Expressionism is about expressing our inner selves, tastes, memories and identities through interior design and decor. Color Wheel Retro features trendy arabesque, harlequin, chevron and cube mosaic patterns available in all seven colors in a glossy finish, as well as a matte finish featured in black and white. Tiles in the collection are suitable for floor, wall and countertop installations."





