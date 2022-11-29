The Color Wheel Retro Collection, recently launched by Daltile, offers an assortment of Mediterranean colors in unique mosaic patterns to inspire the imagination.

“Color Wheel Retro is one of our new Daltile products that brings to life the popular 2022 design trend that we call ‘Self-Expressionism’,” said Laura Grilli, director of product design for Dal-Tile LLC. “Self-Expressionism is about expressing our inner selves, tastes, memories and identities through interior design and decor. Color Wheel Retro features trendy arabesque, harlequin, chevron and cube mosaic patterns in dreamy Mediterranean colors of organic blues, greens and grays, as well as classic black and white.

“Self-Expressionism is a trend where there is no wrong design solution; personal preference and what makes a space feel good to each individual are the guiding principles,” Grilli went on to say. “Color Wheel Retro provides the beautiful design elements needed to create spaces that elevate our spirits and surround us with uplifting colors and engaging shapes.”

Color Wheel Retro’s unique shapes are available in all seven colors in a glossy finish, as well as a matte finish featured in black and white. Suitable for floor, wall and countertop installations.