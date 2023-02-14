Foyer by American Olean

In honor of its 100th anniversary, American Olean (AO) will release its Foyer Collection in the spring of 2023. Foyer embodies the brand’s identity as one of the tile industry’s style and design leaders and exemplifies the fashion-based design philosophy of the brand and the on-trend products that AO continuously offers distributors, dealers and end consumers nationwide. A stunning marble-look tile, Foyer features bold veining in three different marble designs, each with their own unique character and color palette. Foyer combines the beauty of marble visuals with the durability of ColorBody porcelain.





