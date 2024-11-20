CHARLOTTE, NC – At The International Surface Event (TISE), Biesse will be exhibiting a comprehensive integrated and updated range of machines dedicated to stone, thanks to the union of Biesse and GMM machines. TISE, a point of reference for the entire stone production chain and key players in the stone industry, is scheduled to take place between January 28 to 30, 2025 and will host the North American launch of these ambitious solutions.

The recent acquisition of GMM (January 2024), a global leader in the design and manufacturing of machines for cutting and processing stone, along with the previous acquisition of Forvet, which makes special automated machines for glass machining, represent another key milestone in Biesse’s strategic business plan, which substantiates and strengthens Biesse's journey towards leadership in the multi-materiality sector.

“Our customers create products that are increasingly multi-material and Biesse provides access to a vast range of skills through a single partner,” said Roberto Selci, president of Biesse. “The union between Biesse and GMM machines enables us to complete the range of machines for machining stone with new complementary industrial solutions that can be integrated with other technologies, and which help to grow the presence, productivity and flexibility of our products. At TISE, we will show how the evolution of the company can bring added value to the customer, who can find high-quality stone-processing solutions in a single partner that is capable of supporting them through the entire machining process.”

At the entrance of the stand, a multi-material gallery guides visitors through the story of multi-materiality, with physical elements and videos to stimulate the imagination of visitors. Five stations present the materials machined by Biesse machines – wood, glass, stone, plastic and composite materials and metal – through multi-media elements that illustrate the results of the transformation of these materials, emphasizing the potential that lies within them. A journey enriched by the display of products crafted from the various materials, made by our customers.

The GMM machines on display at the trade fair are characterized by a fresh visual identity that reflects the new Biesse family feeling and presents a range of innovative features that will be available on the market from the beginning of 2025.

In this way, the advanced integration process paves the way for new and important synergies. At the stand, visitors can see a preview of the broad machine portfolio, represented here by machining centers, bridge saws and edge polishers.