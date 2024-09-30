LAS VEGAS, NV – Informa has announced registration is currently open for the 2025 edition of The International Surface Event (TISE), which is scheduled for January 28th to 30th at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV . The education component begins on January 27th.

Utilizing more than 400,000 square feet and culminating over 700 exhibiting brands from around the world, TISE is North America’s premier event dedicated to sourcing materials and discovering the latest products, innovations and design trends all in one place. Top industry leaders spanning 25 categories will showcase new products, build new relationships and provide a platform for business growth and advancement.

The Surfaces neighborhood, located within TISE, offers an extensive showcase of soft and hard surface materials, tools, installation products and services, featuring programs for sourcing, TISE LIVE education theaters and demonstration areas, as well as the coveted Installer of the Year Competition, celebrating the art and craftsmanship of installers.

The Tile + Stone neighborhood on the show floor presents a curated collection of exhibitors, features and events designed to cater to the industry's unique requirements, offering valuable opportunities for industry professionals. Specialty features include the TISE LIVE Demo Stage, an equipment and machinery pavilion, and the Manufactured Surfaces Pavilion.

Specialty pavilions include the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA), Wools, The Stone Equipment and Supply Alliance (SESA), Italian Stone and Technology, Natural Stone, Cover Connect and Manufactured Surfaces Pavilion. Additionally, Tool Alley, a curated hub on the show floor, will feature essential tools and machinery.

Register now.