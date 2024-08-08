INGOMAR, PA -- Fabricators and other professionals within the surfacing industry are invited to explore growth opportunities at the International Surface Fabricators Association’s (ISFA) 2024 Annual Conference November 6th to 8th in Miami. Attendees will enjoy three days of educational sessions, business development workshops, networking opportunities and more at The Palms Hotel & Spa. A tropical escape in the heart of Miami Beach, The Palms Hotel & Spa is an oceanfront resort with a unique emphasis on wellness, nature’s beauty and luxury.

At the 2024 Annual Conference, attendees can unlock a world of possibilities, where innovation meets creation. This event is an excellent chance for fabricators and other professionals to elevate their businesses, enhance their skills and make meaningful connections.

This year’s theme is Crafting Success: Innovate, Fabricate, Dominate.

Innovate: Discover groundbreaking ideas and forward-thinking strategies from industry leaders that can redefine how attendees approach their goals.

Fabricate: Dive into educational sessions designed to turn visions into reality. Whether it's new skills, projects or products, attendees will leave with tangible results and a toolkit for success.

Dominate: Make powerful connections and gain exclusive insights by networking with industry leaders who can help overcome challenges and elevate successes.

Topics include leadership strategies that impact all sides of a business, including:

How to foster data-driven decisions and streamline workflows.

Best practices for human resources policies and procedures.

Employee recruiting and retention strategies, including best practices for transitioning employees from the shop to the office.

How to create accountability among teams with an Entrepreneurial Operating System.

Marketing strategies that lead to growth.

The programming is curated to benefit companies of all sizes and scopes and aims to provide fabricators with innovative ideas and tangible takeaways that foster growth and success. The event also includes an Expo to showcase the surfacing industry's latest materials, tools, services and technology innovations.

In addition, the ISFA Annual Conference will include a luncheon to honor the 2024 ISFA Award recipients. The ISFA Awards is an annual program celebrating excellence in fabrication and individual industry contributions. Submissions for the ISFA Awards are open through August 14.

In between workshops and presentations, attendees can network with their peers over great food, entertainment and a breathtaking resort backdrop that enables everyone to enjoy each other’s company. Sharing experiences and learning from one another in conversation continues to be a cornerstone of ISFA.

“The ISFA Annual Conference is the premier event for our members, and this year’s event promises to be outstanding,” said Marissa Bankert, chief executive officer of ISFA. “We have thoughtfully planned programming and resources to create opportunities to learn, connect and elevate successes. It’s a must-attend event designed to empower attendees with the knowledge and the relationships they need to drive their businesses forward.”

Registration is open to members and nonmembers, and anyone interested in attending can find more details at www.ISFAnow.org/annual-conference. Those who register before September 20th can take advantage of early bird pricing. Registration fees include programming and activities listed on the agenda.