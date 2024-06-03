INGOMAR, PA --The International Surface Fabricators Association (ISFA) opens its annual awards program, the ISFA Awards, on June 1, 2024. The program honors excellence in application design, fabrication and installation of projects using surfacing materials across seven categories. The deadline for submissions is July 31, 2024.

The ISFA Awards are open to all ISFA fabricator members representing successful applications. Associate members may submit entries or nominate ISFA fabricators for consideration. There is no cost to enter.

Project submissions must have been completed within the previous two calendar years prior to the entry deadline and comply with all association standards and award category requirements. Entries for consideration in multiple categories are accepted and encouraged, given they meet the criteria.

“Fabricators founded our association to provide growth opportunities for surfacing industry professionals,” said Marissa Bankert, executive director of ISFA. “The ISFA Awards program is designed to create awareness around the wide array of innovative surfacing materials on the market today, but above all, it’s a platform for our fabricator members to gain recognition and elevate their businesses by showcasing the outstanding work they do every day.”

Winners will be announced at the 2024 ISFA Annual Conference, which will take place November 6 to 8, 2024, in Miami. Entrants should submit their projects with the expectation of attending.

Five of the awards are project-based. The categories are as follows:

Commercial Excellence in Projects Under $100K

Commercial Excellence in Projects Over $100K

Residential Excellence in Projects Under $20K

Residential Excellence in Projects Over $20K

Sustainable Project of the Year

Projects submitted must be completed using surfacing materials that meet the ISFA minimum standard. In addition, the project must exemplify excellence in all methods of the fabrication process, including safety, training and the use of technology.

Additionally, two awards are given to individuals or companies that excel in the industry:

The Fabricator of the Year Award recognizes an individual or a fabricator member organization that best exemplifies excellence in business using the ISFA ideals of quality, innovation, character and service to the association and the surfacing industry. Self-nominations are accepted, or members can nominate a deserving fabricator.

recognizes an individual or a fabricator member organization that best exemplifies excellence in business using the ISFA ideals of quality, innovation, character and service to the association and the surfacing industry. Self-nominations are accepted, or members can nominate a deserving fabricator. The ISFA Hall of Fame Award recognizes an individual who has, during their career, made significant contributions to the surfacing industry and demonstrated leadership and a commitment to the association’s ideals. Self-nominations are accepted, or members can nominate a deserving fabricator.

An independent panel of industry professionals will select the winners for the five project-based awards. The Fabricator of the Year and the ISFA Hall of Fame submissions will be narrowed to two finalists in a vote by the association’s board of directors. The general membership will then choose the winners by a vote in August.

Winners will receive:

Complimentary registration for the ISFA Annual Conference, where they will be honored with a ceremony.

A personalized award for display at company headquarters or office.

A feature story on ISFAnow.org and other promotional channels, including social media and newsletters.

A feature story in Countertops & Architectural Surfaces magazine with additional coverage in leading industry news outlets and media partners as a result of the association’s official press release.

magazine with additional coverage in leading industry news outlets and media partners as a result of the association’s official press release. Official digital assets for self-promotion, including award-winner logos and more for use on winners’ social media channels, websites and other marketing materials.

Previously, the ISFA Award categories were based on applications using specific materials, but the program has been iterated this year to broaden the categories to create additional opportunities for project submissions. The 2023 winners were:

Commercial Solid Surface Project of the Year: ASST, McSherrystown, PA.

Residential Solid Surface Project of the Year: M|R Walls, Santa Monica, CA.

Commercial Mineral Surface Project of the Year: Ellis Page Company, Manassas, VA.

Residential Mineral Surface Project of the Year: Rosskopf + Partner, Obermehler, Germany.

Commercial Quartz Project of the Year: Rosskopf + Partner, Obermehler, Germany.

Residential Quartz Project of the Year: Alpha Granite & Tile, Austin, Texas.

Sustainable Project of the Year: Moderno Porcelain Works, Sunrise, FL.

Fabricator of the Year: Eastern Surfaces, Allentown, PA.

ISFA Hall of Fame Inductees: Mike Langenderfer, The Countertop Shop; Omar Salazar, ROCKin’teriors.

For complete details about the ISFA Awards and to submit an entry, visit www.ISFAnow.org/ISFA-awards.