INGOMAR, PA -- The International Surface Fabricators Association (ISFA) welcomes three new members to its board of directors in 2024. Fabricators Todd Scott, Smokey Mountain Tops and Troy Ellsoos, The Countertop Factory Midwest, will serve as directors, while Meagan Hegland, Park Industries, will serve as associate member representative.

Originally from Muskegon, MI, Todd Scott now calls Knoxville, TN, home. A University of Tennessee alum, he cofounded Smokey Mountain Tops with his brother Tim. Todd introduced Tessaro, a unique solid surface material, to the marketplace. Shifting from lab casework, he and his team embraced residential and commercial countertop markets, fostering local relationships for growth. Today, Smokey Mountain Tops thrives with a focus on retail, kitchen and bath, builder and commercial countertops across Tennessee. Todd’s insight into the challenges that today’s fabricators face, including silica safety, demonstrates his commitment to progress and his ability to represent the best interests of the association’s core membership.

Troy Ellsoos is the operations director for The Countertop Factory Midwest in Addison, IL. He is an experienced leader with a proven track record of success. A strategic innovator skilled in cost optimization, Troy has reduced labor expenses by over 20% through streamlined processes. He has been recognized for capacity enhancement, leading facility relocations to increase revenue potential by up to 50%. Proficient in Lean methodologies, Troy is adept at quality improvement and decreasing remakes to less than 5% through rigorous quality control. He is an accomplished team leader, co-owning and co-leading teams to achieve budget and financial targets consistently.

Meagan Hegland is the national sales director for Park Industries. With a decade in industrial manufacturing and a specialized focus on stone fabrication, she excels in sales and operations. Meagan holds certifications in sales leadership and Six Sigma, underlining her commitment to continuous learning and operational excellence. She seamlessly transitions between spearheading sales and optimizing operations, infusing a relatable and human touch into her leadership approach. Her genuine enthusiasm for connecting and shaping decisions aligns with Park Industries’ values and fabricator network.

“Todd, Troy and Meagan are excellent additions to ISFA’s board of directors,” said Marissa Bankert, executive director of ISFA. “With strong backgrounds in fabrication and proven track records with successful business growth and development, they are well positioned to lead our association and the membership in 2024.”

Returning to the board in 2024 are the following officers, directors and associate member representatives:

Ted Sherritt, FLOFORM Countertops, will serve as president.

Austin Maxwell, Maxwell Counters, will serve as immediate president.

Travis McDermott, McDermott Top Shop, will serve as vice president.

Jessica McNaughton, Caragreen, will serve as treasurer.

Mike Schott, Onslow Stoneworks, will serve as secretary.

Joe Duszka, Carolina Custom Surfaces, will serve as director.

Laura Grandlienard, Rockin’teriors, will serve as director.

Mike Henry, ASST, will serve as director.

Rodrigo Velazquez, Indeko, will serve as director.

Frank Sciarrino, Quote Countertops and Granite Gold, will serve as associate member representative.

“We’ve got a terrific leadership team this year,” added Marissa. “All of our board members are keenly aware of the challenges faced by today’s fabricators and other professionals across the industry. Together, we’re dedicated to developing resources, programs and events that will enable our members to cultivate key relationships while gaining the tools and insights they need to elevate their successes.”

For more information about the International Surface Fabricators Association, visit www.ISFAnow.org.