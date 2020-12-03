HACKETTSTOWN, NJ — The National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA), the authority on all things residential kitchen and bath, has set its Board of Directors for 2021, which will be led by newly elected Chair, Michael Mahan. Mahan is Vice President of Schneider Electric. He previously served as Vice Chair in 2020 and has served on the board since 2018.

“I’m honored to take on the role of Board Chair for 2021,” said Mahan. “The last year has been challenging on a number of levels. Working together with my fellow board members and the Association, we kept NKBA strong and the membership engaged under difficult circumstances. I look forward to continuing this work, and I’m confident we will maintain our leadership position, as we strive to add value for our members and advocate for the industry at large.”

Joining Mahan as Board Officers are Vice Chair, Basil Larkin, Vice President of Sales for Hestan Commercial Corp and Secretary/Treasurer, Randy Warner, Vice President of Sales – Luxury Division for Samsung-Dacor.

Outgoing Board Chair, Allison Lowrie, will remain on the Board as a director. She is joined by other returning Board members Kristen Elder, Showroom & Builder Vice President, Ferguson Enterprises; Jan Heck, President & CEO, Miele USA and Jan Neiges, CKD, Principal, Jan Neiges LLC. New directors joining the board include, Louis M. “Lou” Rohl, Founder of House of ROHL, and son of HoR Founder and Kitchen & Bath Hall of Famer Ken Rohl, who also served on the board; Mikael Akerberg, CEO of nobilia North America.

“We are very grateful to our board members, who volunteer their energy, effort and time — especially as they adapt to the changing conditions for their own businesses,” said Bill Darcy, NKBA CEO. “Their dedication to the association, commitment to the industry and perspective they bring from different sectors of the business is invaluable. We’ve worked with Michael for the past three years, during his time running the Monogram Brand at GE, and now with Schneider Electric, and look forward to his guidance as NKBA continues growing its position as the Association leader in member value, engagement, digital content and world-class networking platforms.”

Board members Lorenzo Marquez, Founder and President of Marqet Group, and Steve Joseph, Founder and CEO of Smart Home Products have completed their terms. The NKBA thanks them for their service.

The new board will assume their roles on Jan. 1, 2021.

The NKBA has also named its leadership committees. These include:

Leadership Recruitment Committee:

Bryant Haas, OEM Sales Manager, Rev-a-Shelf, LLC; Amy Hornby, Director, Key Accounts, Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) and CEDIA Expo; Steve Petock, Senior Vice President Business Development, Ferguson Enterprises; Katie Brockman, Vice President, Corporate Sales, Sandow and Kerrie Kelly, Principal & Creative Director, Kerrie Kelly Design Lab

Chapter Leadership Committee

Toni Sabatino, AKBD, Owner & Principal Designer, Toni Sabatino Style; Molly Switzer, AKBD, Owner & Principal Designer, Molly N. Switzer Designs LLC; Nancy Young, CKBD, Owner & Principal Designer, Nancy Young Designs; Antonette Copeland, Design Director, CR Home LLC and Ellen Lopez, Founder & Creative Director, EL Design Studio