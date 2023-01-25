INGOMAR, PA -- The International Surface Fabricators Association (ISFA) will open its annual awards program, the ISFA Awards, beginning February 1, 2023. The program honors excellence in application design, fabrication and installation of projects using manufactured surfacing materials across nine categories.

The ISFA Awards are open to all fabricators representing successful applications. Project submissions must have been completed within the previous two calendar years prior to the entry deadline and comply with all association standards and award category requirements. Entries for consideration in multiple categories are accepted and encouraged, given they meet the criteria. The deadline for submissions is June 30, 2023. Submissions are free for ISFA members. Non-members can join ISFA for as little as $45 per month and submit their projects.

Winners will be announced at the 2023 ISFA Annual Conference, which will take place October 16 to 19, 2023, at the Sonesta Ocean Point resort in Sint Maarten. Entrants should submit their projects with the expectation of attending the Awards Celebration at the 2023 ISFA Annual Conference.

Seven of the awards are project-based. The categories are as follows:

Commercial Solid Surface Project of the Year

Residential Solid Surface Project of the Year

Commercial Mineral Surface Project of the Year

Residential Mineral Surface Project of the Year

Commercial Quartz Project of the Year

Residential Quartz Project of the Year

Sustainable Project of the Year

Projects submitted must employ the designated surfacing material and meet the ISFA minimum standards for the material. In addition, the project must exemplify excellence in all methods of the fabrication process, including safety, training and the use of technology.

Additionally, two awards are given to individuals or companies that excel in the industry. They are as follows:

The Fabricator of the Year Award recognizes an individual or a fabricator member organization that best exemplifies excellence in business using the ISFA ideals of quality, innovation, character and service to the association and the manufactured surface industry. Current, active members of ISFA may submit nominations for this award. Self-nominations are accepted.

recognizes an individual or a fabricator member organization that best exemplifies excellence in business using the ISFA ideals of quality, innovation, character and service to the association and the manufactured surface industry. Current, active members of ISFA may submit nominations for this award. Self-nominations are accepted. The ISFA Hall of Fame Award recognizes an individual who has, during their career, made significant contributions to the decorative surfacing industry and demonstrated leadership and a commitment to the association’s ideals. Current, active members of ISFA may submit nominations for this award. Self-nominations are accepted.

An independent panel of industry professionals will select the winners for the seven project-based awards. The Fabricator of the Year and the ISFA Hall of Fame submissions will be narrowed to two finalists. These finalists will be determined by a vote from the association’s board of directors. The general membership will then choose the winners; the vote will be held August 1st to 15th.

Winners will receive:

One night’s all-inclusive stay at the ISFA Annual Conference, where they will be honored with a ceremony

A physical award that includes a personalized plaque

A feature story on ISFAnow.org, SurfacesMagazine.com and other promotional channels, including social media and newsletters, at the association’s discretion

A feature story in Countertops & Architectural Surfaces magazine with an option for additional coverage in leading industry news outlets and media partners as a result of the association’s official press release

magazine with an option for additional coverage in leading industry news outlets and media partners as a result of the association’s official press release Official digital assets for self-promotion, including award-winner logos and more for use on winners’ social media channels, websites and other marketing materials

“Fabricators founded our association to provide growth opportunities for professionals within the manufactured surfacing industry,” said Nancy Busch, executive director of ISFA. “The ISFA Awards program is designed to create awareness around the wide array of surfacing materials on the market today and the unique applications for which they are used. Above all, the ISFA Awards program is a platform for fabricators to gain recognition for their outstanding work in a variety of applications.”

The ISFA Awards program was overhauled in 2022 to widen the categories and create additional opportunities for project submissions. The 2022 award winners were:

Commercial Solid Surface Project of the Year: Travertina, Cheboksary, Russia

Residential Solid Surface Project of the Year: Orion, Smithfield, R.I.

Commercial Mineral Surface Project of the Year: Casa del Caminetto (CDC), Venice, Italy

Residential Mineral Surface Project of the Year: Dominis Stone, Kent, Wash.

Commercial Quartz Project of the Year: Indeko, Jalisco, Mexico

Residential Quartz Project of the Year: ROCKin’teriors, Raleigh, N.C.

Sustainable Project of the Year: Casa del Caminetto (CDC), Venice, Italy; Sprovieri’s Custom Counters, Addison, Ill.

Fabricator of the Year: Dominis Stone, Kent, Wash.

ISFA Hall of Fame Inductee: Kate Dillenburg, Bisley Fabrication, Gresham, Wis.

For complete details about the ISFA Awards, visit www.ISFAnow.org/ISFA-awards.