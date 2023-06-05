INGOMAR, PA -- Fabricators and other professionals within the decorative surface industry are invited to explore growth opportunities at the International Surface Fabricators Association’s (ISFA) 2023 Annual Conference, which will be held October 16th to 19th on the Caribbean island of Sint Maarten. Attendees will enjoy an even mix of educational sessions, business development workshops, networking opportunities and more at the stunning Sonesta Ocean Point Resort.

The agenda is as follows:

Monday, October 16, 2023

This signature event will kick off with a welcome reception and dinner amid idyllic views of the sand and sea. The first night will conclude with a celebration that honors the 2023 ISFA Award recipients and the introduction of ISFA’s 2024 board of directors.

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Keynote speaker Rich Hubner, safety practice lead for BSI, a leading international standards body that helps clients exercise safe, secure, and sustainable practices, will present “Old Dogs & New Tricks: Driving Successful Change in Safety Culture.” In this presentation, Rich will explore current trends and the challenges of change within safety programs, including:

· State of the science: silica and new safety approaches.

· Avoiding shiny objects: incorporating technology-friendly business practices without causing distraction by constant change.

· Proactive vs. reactive: anticipating industry trends and facilitating change needed to support them.

· The future of safety: sustainability and ESG, ergonomics, training, air quality and predictive analytics.

A Q&A discussion will follow the presentation, leaning into a similar theme: “Building a Strong Company Culture.” Expert panelists representing a cross-section of the industry will weigh in alongside the audience for an open conversation about strategies for creating and maintaining a positive company culture. Topics include:

· How to define and evaluate company culture.

· How company culture affects productivity and employee engagement and retainment.

· Creating job postings that accurately reflect and promote a positive company culture.

· Asking cultural fit questions to attract and retain ideal employees in the interview process.

After lunch, attendees will enjoy leisure time to take advantage of the resort’s amenities. Located close to Casino Royale and the famous Maho Beach, Sonesta Ocean Point Resort provides endless options for entertainment. It’s a great place to bask in the sun on a white sand beach, snorkel, kayak, paddleboard, play a round of golf, tour a nearby distillery and more.

Wednesday, October 18, 2023

After breakfast, expert-led panelists will lead a roundtable discussion on “Optimizing Software and Systems for Improved Productivity.” Panelists will answer questions from the audience and share their experiences with optimizing software and systems to enhance productivity. Topics include:

· Software must-haves.

· Lessons learned with implementation.

· Best practices for customization and optimization of digital tools.

Next on the agenda is “Implementing New Equipment in Your Shop to Increase Efficiency.” In this session, panelists will share their experiences with implementing new equipment and discuss best practices for optimizing efficiency in the shop. Topics include:

· Implementing new equipment: identifying the right equipment for your needs and best practices for employee training and implementation.

· Success stories: learn the best path to success from those who have traveled the road before and understand how it increased efficiency and productivity.

· Potential pitfalls: learn what to avoid when purchasing new equipment.

In the afternoon, attendees will be free to explore the island or relax on the beach or poolside, ensuring a balance of business and pleasure throughout the event.

Thursday, October 19, 2023

In the morning, attendees will gather for a networking breakfast and an open roundtable discussion where they can identify specific challenges in their businesses and share potential solutions.

“The ISFA Annual Conference is a truly fabricator-focused event,” said Nancy Busch, executive director of ISFA. “The association strives to connect members to experts and peers as well as powerful resources to help them overcome challenges and improve their businesses. This year’s event is designed to provide a good mix of informative and educational opportunities along with downtime so that attendees can kick back and have some fun in the sun.”

The 2023 ISFA Annual Conference is proudly sponsored by Dal-Tile, Aristech Surfaces, BB Industries, Caesarstone, Cosentino, Durasein, Infinity Surfaces, Integra Adhesives, Laser Products Industries, LX Hausys, Kohler and Park Industries. These companies, together with ISFA, are dedicated to the success of surface fabricators everywhere.

Registration for this event is open through August 31, 2023, and those interested in attending can find more details at www.ISFAnow.org/annual-conference.