INGOMAR, PA -- Fabricators and other professionals within the decorative surface industry are invited to explore growth opportunities at the International Surface Fabricators Association’s (ISFA) 2023 Annual Conference, which will be held October 16th to 19th on the Caribbean island of Sint Maarten. Attendees will enjoy four days of educational sessions, business development workshops, networking opportunities and more at the stunning Sonesta Ocean Point Resort.

This signature event will kick off with a welcome reception and dinner amid idyllic views of the sand and sea. The first night will conclude with a celebration that honors the 2023 ISFA Award recipients and the introduction of ISFA’s 2024 board of directors.

In subsequent days, attendees will benefit from powerful presentations, discussions and workshops focusing on strategies to strengthen your business. Topics include leadership approaches that impact all sides of a business, onboarding and optimizing modern technologies and tools to improve production, shop efficiency tactics, and creating a strong and positive company culture. The programming is curated to benefit fabrication companies of all sizes and scopes.

In between workshops and presentations, attendees can network with their peers over great food, entertainment and a breathtaking resort backdrop that enables everyone to kick back, relax and enjoy each other’s company. Sharing experiences and learning from one another in conversation continues to be a cornerstone of ISFA.

“The ISFA Annual Conference is the pinnacle event for our members, and this year’s event promises to be exceptional,” said Nancy Busch, executive director of ISFA. “We have thoughtfully planned programming and resources that will bring value and growth opportunities to attendees, which adheres to ISFA’s mission to further the decorative surface industry and support fabricators in their work.”

The 2023 ISFA Annual Conference is proudly sponsored by Dal-Tile, Aristech Surfaces, BB Industries, Caesarstone, Cosentino, Durasein, Infinity Surfaces, Integra Adhesives, Laser Products Industries, LX Hausys, Kohler and Park Industries. These companies, together with ISFA, are dedicated to the success of surface fabricators everywhere.

Registration for this event is now open, and those interested in attending can find more details at www.ISFAnow.org/annual-conference. Fabricator members who sign up for the event before May 31, 2023, can take advantage of early bird pricing, a savings of $250 off registration fees. Registration fees include accommodations, meals and programming.