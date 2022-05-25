INGOMAR, PA -- Fabricators and other professionals within the decorative surface industry are invited to explore new “Waves of Innovation” at the International Surface Fabricators Association’s (ISFA) 2022 Annual Conference, which will be held October 17th to 19th in Clearwater, FL. Attendees will enjoy three days of educational sessions and business development workshops, new product presentations, networking opportunities and more at the stunning Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort.

This signature event will kick off with a welcome reception and dinner with incredible views of the sand and surf at Clearwater Beach. The first night will conclude with a celebration that honors the 2022 ISFA Award recipients and the introduction of ISFA’s 2023 board of directors.

In subsequent days, attendees will benefit from powerful presentations and workshops that focus on fostering a growth mindset in business by integrating software and technology. From onboarding modern technologies that improve production output to analyzing and understanding key metrics within marketing and consumer outreach to better serving business needs and enabling expansion, the programming is aimed at fabrication businesses of all sizes and scopes.

In addition to workshops, attendees will learn about some of the latest innovative materials, tooling and other products in the decorative surface industry. The New Product Lunch & Learn will showcase innovations from material manufacturers, tooling distributors, technology and solution providers and more.

In between workshops and presentations, attendees will have the chance to network with their peers over great food, entertainment and a breathtaking resort backdrop that enables everyone to kick back, relax and enjoy each other’s company. Sharing experiences and learning from one another in conversation continues to be a cornerstone of ISFA.

“The ISFA Annual Conference is always a meaningful event for our members and this year’s event promises to be exceptional,” said Nancy Busch, executive director of ISFA. “We have thoughtfully planned programming and resources that will bring value and growth opportunities to attendees, which adheres to ISFA’s mission to further the decorative surface industry and support fabricators in their work.

The 2022 ISFA Annual Conference is proudly sponsored Cambria and Moraware, Aristech, Cosentino, DuPont, GranQuartz, Infinity, LX Hausys, Park Industries and Wilsonart. These companies, together with ISFA, are dedicated to the success of fabricators everywhere.

Registration for this event is now open and those interested in attending can find more details at www.ISFAnow.org/annual-conference.