INGOMAR, PA -- The International Surface Fabricators Association (ISFA) will host their second Industry Roundtable Event of the year May 23rd through May 25th in Kohler, WI. This event will start with a tour of the impressive three-level Kohler Design Center along with a cocktail reception and welcome dinner at Destination Kohler.

Day two includes a full day of educational and networking opportunities: a Kohler Factory tour, two roundtable sessions and leisure time at the world-class golf course, Whistling Straits, or the Kohler Water Spa. Roundtable discussion topics will focus on identifying key metrics to measure success and how drawing conclusions from those measurements can encourage improved performance, reduce costs and save time.

On the final day, attendees will get an in-depth look at a McDermott Top Shop installation van while discussing best practices for installation crews, who are often the last touchpoint for a fabricator’s customer. Topics will include installation strategies, safety, production processes and more.

Space is limited so those who are interested in attending are encouraged to reserve their spot as soon as possible. The cost of registration for ISFA fabricator members is $399. Fabricators who are interested in attending but are not ISFA members are welcome to attend at no additional charge if they sign up for an annual ISFA membership. Registration includes event programming as well as all meals.

“We’re thrilled to offer this value-packed Industry Roundtable Event,” said Nancy Busch, executive director of ISFA. “We are looking forward to providing engaging and educational programming for our attendees at this awe-inspiring location.”

This event, sponsored by Cosentino and Kohler[SP1] [SM2] , is a powerful opportunity for fabricators to come together to network, discuss the latest updates for the decorative surface industry, business development techniques, and tour state-of-the-art design and manufacturing facilities and installation vehicle.

For more information about the International Surface Fabricators Association, membership, and this ISFA Industry Roundtable Event in Wisconsin, visit www.ISFAnow.org.

I am assuing the Kohler is the main sponsor here since they are hosting? Or do these two sponsors split the bill evenly? If Kohler is in the lead, we should list them first. [SP1] [SP1]