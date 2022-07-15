INGOMAR, PA -- The International Surface Fabricators Association (ISFA) will host its fourth Industry Roundtable Event of the year from August 22nd through 24th in Seattle, WA. The event will start with a cocktail reception at the Cambria Sales and Distribution Center showroom.

Day two includes a full schedule of educational and networking opportunities: a shop tour of Dominis Stone, three roundtable sessions and a sailing excursion, which is sponsored by Cambria. Roundtable discussions will cover shop tour takeaways, the positive impact of integrating software and technology in a fabricator’s business and building KPI dashboards to monitor performance and make better business decisions.

Day three includes breakfast with Cambria as attendees continue to share their experiences and learn from one another in a fun and engaging setting.

Space is limited, so those interested in attending are encouraged to reserve their spot as soon as possible by visiting: www.ISFAnow.org/industry-roundtable. The event is open to all fabricators, including nonmembers.

“ISFA’s fourth Industry Roundtable Event is shaping up to be a must-attend event for fabricators,” said Nancy Busch, executive director of ISFA. “We’re encouraging everyone to join us for this terrific opportunity to connect and learn from each other, which is a cornerstone of ISFA’s mission.”

The event, sponsored by Cambria and Moraware, is part of a series of events that aims to support fabricators in their work with robust discussions, key marketplace insights and tours of state-of-the-art facilities.

ISFA’s final Industry Roundtable event of the year will take place from September 27 to 29 in Knoxville, TN. Attendees will tour supplier and distribution facilities and discuss the latest in sales and marketing best practices along with fabricators’ most significant challenges in planning for growth. Opportunities for networking and leisure time, including the chance to try some of the finest local barbecue, are built into the schedule for this event, which is sponsored by BBI Industries and Crossville.